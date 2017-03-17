Team news: Meath unchanged for trip to Cork 17 March 2017





Meath stand for the National Anthem before the throw in against Galway at Pairc Tailteann. Meath stand for the National Anthem before the throw in against Galway at Pairc Tailteann.

Andy McEntee has stuck with the same fifteen who started the win over Galway for Sunday’s Allianz FL Division 2 meeting with Cork.



Pauric Harnan, who was a late call up for the injured Shane McEntee two weeks ago, retains his place in the half back line.



Meath (FL v Cork):

1. Paddy O’Rourke, Skryne

2. Donal Keogan, Rathkenny

3. Conor Mc Gill, Ratoath

4. Donnacha Tobin, Blackhall Gaels

5. Willie Carry, Drumbaragh

6. Brian Power, Ratoath

7. Pauric Harnan, Moynalvey

8. Bryan Menton, Donaghmore Ashbourne

9. James Toher, Trim

10. Alan Forde, Navan O’Mahony’s

11. Cillian O’Sullivan, Moynalvey

12. Ruairí Ó Coileáin, Navan O’Mahony’s

13. Bryan Mc Mahon, Ratoath

14. Graham Reilly (C), St. Colmcille’s

15. Donal Lenihan, St. Peter’s Dunboyne