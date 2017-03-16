Armagh U21 star plays two days after brother's death 16 March 2017





Down's Tiarnan Ruse and Paul Quinn of Armagh during the Ulster U21 FC at the Athletic Grounds Down's Tiarnan Ruse and Paul Quinn of Armagh during the Ulster U21 FC at the Athletic Grounds

There was some incredible courage displayed by Armagh’s Paul Quinn last night as he helped his county to victory over Down in the Ulster U21FC – just two days after the death of his brother.

A minute’s silence was followed by applause for the late Conor Quinn, who died tragically on Monday, before throw-in at the Athletic Grounds as the Orchard County secured a 2-13 to 0-12 victory over their neighbours.

Paul bravely lined-out at right half-forward and played 53 minutes of the game which saw two late goals from Shea Loye secure the hosts' place in the semi-finals.