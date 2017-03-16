Pairc na hEireann under threat 16 March 2017





Warwickshire hurlers celebrate winning the Lory Meagher Cup.

Plans are in place to build a road through the Midlands GAA grounds Pairc na hEireann.

The grounds in Birmingham are home to Warwickshire GAA where over 3,000 members are catered for.

Plans have been proposed by Highways England to construct a relief road off junction six of the M42.

Warwickshire chairman Mark Loughlin stressed to the Irish Post that if the plans go ahead, they could be detrimental to GAA in the area.

“GAA has never been more popular in Britain so the timing could not be worse,” stated McLoughlin.

“The timeframe involved is frightening. Under law, Highways England can only give us like for like so they can just match our current 18 acres, any added land purchase would rely on public support and county board funds.

“Pairc na hEireann has become a pillar of the local and provincial community, over 50 years it has become the premier GAA site in Britain. We get boys and girls from the age of six playing at our facility every week who have no other access to green spaces.”