Oak Leafers looking for a response, says Kielt 16 March 2017





Derry's James Kielt with Shane McEntee Meath during the NFL Division 2 game at Pairc Tailteann Derry's James Kielt with Shane McEntee Meath during the NFL Division 2 game at Pairc Tailteann

Derry ace James Kielt says they’ll be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Down in round four when they travel to take on Galway this weekend.

Damian Barton’s men fell flat in the opening 30 minutes of their defeat to the Mourne men two weeks ago, landing their first score close to half-time, and Sunday’s game in Tuam sees them priced as 10/3 outsiders against the Connacht champions.

“You always plan to be much better (in the next game) particularly the way we lost against Down,” Kielt told The Irish News.

“So you’d be hoping for a response and I suppose Galway will be looking for a response too because they lost their last game (to Meath).

“I think Galway will be looking to challenge for All-Irelands over the next few years and they will be looking at us thinking that this is a must-win game. But we’ll be looking to get something from each of our last three games.”

Throw-in for Sunday’s game at Tuam Stadium is at 2pm.