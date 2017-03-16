'Kieran won't be the rabbit out of the hat' 16 March 2017





Kerry's Kieran Donaghy.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Kieran Donaghy.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has poured cold water on speculation that Kieran Donaghy may feature against Dublin this weekend.

The sides face off in Tralee on Saturday night, and speculation during the week rose that Donaghy would be drafted in for the game.

The Austin Stacks’ clubman is currently playing basketball with Tralee Warriors and has been called up to the Irish squad last week.

And Fitzmaurice told the Kerryman that Donaghy may feature in the league should Kerry progress to the knockout stages.

“Kieran won’t be the rabbit out of the hat, I’ll put it that way,” said Fitzmaurice. “What we decided going back to last December was that he’d play the basketball, he’d train one night a week with us in the gym as he is at the moment and what we said was we’d leave the tail end of the league open, but the fact they’re doing so well in the basketball at the moment makes it unlikely.

“As planned all along he’sell see out the basketball and he’ll be back playing football then. My thing always was to have him back for championship and that’s what I said to him, we sat down and discussed it and I said ‘if we have you before then we're in bonus territory’, but once he’s fully fit and ready to go physically and football wise championship I’m happy.”