'Super 8 will put our game back in the shop window' 16 March 2017





Ciaran Whelan believes the new ‘Super 8’ format will “whet the appetite of the neutrals” come the business end of next year’s All-Ireland football championship.

The new format was passed at Congress last month and will see the football quarter-finals being replaced by a round robin system and former Dublin star Whelan feels it can only be good for the game.

"The Super 8 will put our game back in the shop window and whet the appetite of the neutrals once the summer of 2018 comes around,” Whelan wrote in his column in the Evening Herald.

"Could the Super 8 become the Super 12 or Super 16 in three years' time? It may also be the first step in diluting the importance of the stale provincial championships."

The RTE pundit also disagreed with the new introduction having a negative impact on hurling, adding: "Why not have a Super 6 competition from quarter-final onwards for the hurling counties?

"The other key factor is that the game of hurling is in a good place and does not need to be fixed or reinvigorated.

"When I started working on The Sunday Game in 2010, football was always deemed the flagship code. By all means have a look at the hurling structures and look for a way of doing these better but do not use it as a lazy excuse to hamper a restructuring of the football championship."