GAA on TV this weekend: six live games including the club finals
16 March 2017
TG4 at Croke Park on All-Ireland hurling final day ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
St Patrick’s Day sees the bonus of two live games to go with Saturday’s mouth-watering Kerry v Dublin encounter.
Friday 17 March
TG4, 2.30pm, Ballyhea v Cuala, All-Ireland Club SHC final (Throw-in 3pm)
TG4, 4.30pm, Dr Crokes v Slaughtneil, All-Ireland Club SFC final (Throw-in 5pm)
RTE2, 10.15pm, AIB Club Finals
Highlights from the club finals.
Saturday 18 March
eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Kerry v Dublin v Mayo, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)
eir Sport 1, 6.55pm, Down v Kildare, Allianz FL Division 2 (Throw-in 7pm)
eir Sport 2SD, 6.55pm, Donegal v Tyrone, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)
Sunday 19 March
TG4, 1.30pm, Mayo v Cavan, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 2pm)
TG4, 3.40pm, Monaghan v Roscommon, Allianz FL Division 1 (Deferred coverage)
TG4, 5.55pm, Laochra Gael
A brand new series starts with a look at the career of Cork goalkeeping legend Dónal Óg Cusack
RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday
Highlights from the weekend’s league action.
Monday 20 March
TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017
Highlights from: Football leagues.