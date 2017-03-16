GAA on TV this weekend: six live games including the club finals 16 March 2017





St Patrick’s Day sees the bonus of two live games to go with Saturday’s mouth-watering Kerry v Dublin encounter.



Friday 17 March



TG4, 2.30pm, Ballyhea v Cuala, All-Ireland Club SHC final (Throw-in 3pm)



TG4, 4.30pm, Dr Crokes v Slaughtneil, All-Ireland Club SFC final (Throw-in 5pm)

RTE2, 10.15pm, AIB Club Finals

Highlights from the club finals.



Saturday 18 March



eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Kerry v Dublin v Mayo, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 1, 6.55pm, Down v Kildare, Allianz FL Division 2 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2SD, 6.55pm, Donegal v Tyrone, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 19 March



TG4, 1.30pm, Mayo v Cavan, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Monaghan v Roscommon, Allianz FL Division 1 (Deferred coverage)

TG4, 5.55pm, Laochra Gael

A brand new series starts with a look at the career of Cork goalkeeping legend Dónal Óg Cusack

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s league action.



Monday 20 March



TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Football leagues.