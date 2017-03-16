Tralee the right venue for Dubs clash - Young 16 March 2017





Kerry's Killian Young with Kevin McManamon of Dublin.

Killian Young says Kerry are staying focused ahead of their crunch clash with Dublin and believes Austin Stack Park in the right venue to host the big occasion this weekend.

The Tralee stadium has been sold out close to a month in advance, with a crowd of 12,000 expected to turn out for the game, and Young feels that there'll be a great buzz in the atmosphere at the grounds - which were preferred ahead of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney - as the Kingdom look to end the Dubs’ unbeaten run of 33 games between league and championship.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” he told the Irish Examiner. “I’d say within the last three weeks people have been talking about it because of the frenzy with tickets and the attendance.

“Tickets are sold out so that has brought a bit of excitement to the game, whereas you’d normally have a build-up in the league of about two or three days, if anything at all. It is out of the ordinary but it shows the standard of the league and the excitement the game has built up.

“We are looking forward to it as a group of players. We’re just focused on ourselves and it’s important to stay focused.”