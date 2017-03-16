Brosnan returns for Crokes

16 March 2017

Dr Crokes' Eoin Brosnan.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The experienced Eoin Brosnan has given Dr Crokes a massive boost ahead of the All-Ireland club SFC final against Derry’s Slaughtneil.

Brosnan, who missed the semi-final win over Corofin last month through injury has been declared fit for tomorrow’s decider.

The former Kerry star came through a full training session last weekend and looks set to play some part in the final.

Dr Crokes have reported a clean bill of health ahead of tomorrow’s clash in which they are slight favourites to win the title for the first time since 1992.
 




