Kiely welcomes competitive squad 16 March 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

Limerick manager John Kiely is excited by the prospect of having a fully fit squad available to him.

Kiely has run the rule over 33 players during the 1B league campaign so far this year, while more are returning from injury.

The likes of Aaron Gillane, Gavin O’Mahony, Seanie O’Brien and Kevin Downes have all yet to see any league action, but are set to feature in the next few weeks.



“It’s been great for all the boys and has built confidence - great for the group as a whole and injected a whole lot of competition and the young lads have got game time,” Kiely told the Limerick Leader.

“It’s very competitive - it’s after getting seriously competitive in the last month. Fellas are itching to get back if they are injured because they know if they don’t get back soon they won’t get a place.

”It’s going to be very competitive but very interesting,” said the manager of settling on a starting 15 ahead of the June 4 Munster SHC semi-final with Clare in Thurles.”