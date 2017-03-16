2017 Louth SFC draw produces four intriguing groups 16 March 2017





Stephen Kilcoyne (Sean O'Mahonys) with St Marys Barry Faulkner during the Louth SFC final at Drogheda Stephen Kilcoyne (Sean O'Mahonys) with St Marys Barry Faulkner during the Louth SFC final at Drogheda

The draw for the group stage of the 2017 Louth SFC has thrown up a repeat of last year's county final.

Defending champions Sean O'Mahonys and fellow 2016 finalists St Marys have been pitted together alongside last year's intermediate champions St Josephs in a fascinating Group One.

Featuring Dreadnots, Kilkerley Emmets and Newtown Blues, Group Two looks even more appetising!

It gets even better: Group Three will be a battle royale as Dundalk Gaels, Cooley Kickhams and Naomh Mairtin fight it out for two quarter-final berths.

The eventual winners of the Joe Ward Cup could realistically come from any of the groups, including Group Four, which throws together St Patricks, O'Raghallaighs and Geraldines.