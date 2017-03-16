Cats working in right direction 16 March 2017





Tipperary's Seamus Callanan with Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny during their side's 2016 All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley has sent a message to all their rivals that they are beginning to find their form.

If it was not evident from their last game, Buckley clarified that the confidence is coming back into the side.

Last weekend’s draw against Tipperary was an absorbing contest, one that had everything and although few will remember a league clash between the sides on a Spring-like March evening; the clash could be a defining moment in Kilkenny’s season.

Buckley admitted to the Kilkenny People that although they have a lot of work still to do, the draw against Tipp was a confidence booster.

“We are getting there. There is loads of work to do. We are going about our work seriously. It is important to make the cut in the league,” said Buckley.

“The point won could be vital. It could keep us in competitive games for an extra couple of weeks at an important time in the season.

He added: “We were all on a bit of a downer after the Clare match. The fightback started the week before and we continued it last week.

“It is great to be part of all this. To be on the field involved in games like this is just wonderful. You actually miss the action during the winter. If we are to achieve anything this year, we have to get up to the level Tipperary are at because they are the team of the moment.”