Faulkner set to miss rest of league 16 March 2017





Cavan's Padraig Faulkner with Padraig McKenna and Thomas Kerr of Monaghan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan says they are likely to be without full-back Padraig Faulkner for the remainder of the league campaign.

Faulkner was absent during the Breffni County’s 0-19 to 1-9 loss to Tyrone in Omagh last Sunday, having picked up an injury against Donegal eight days previous.

Speaking to the Gaelic Life after the defeat to the Red Hands, McGleenan was resigned to being without the Kingscourt Stars man for their next three games, while there’s also question marks over the availability of ace forward Seanie Johnston heading into this Sunday’s clash with Mayo in Castlebar.

“Seanie (Johnston) was struggling with an injury this week,” said McGleenan. “We’re heading into Mayo next weekend, you’re chancing him by holding him back, we lost Padraig Faulkner to injury in the Donegal game, Killian Clarke was suspended, those are guys we can’t do without, they’ve been fabulous for us.

“It looks like Padraig is going to be out for the rest of the league and that’s a huge loss for us. It goes back to the point that somebody has to stand up and play better.”