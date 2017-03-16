"For me, it's about protecting players" 16 March 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Louth manager Colin Kelly was relieved that the first round of ACFL matches in the Wee County was called off last weekend.

The CCC agreed to a request to postpone the games until later in the year as promotion-chasing Louth are heading into a hectic schedule of three national league games on successive weekends.

"I think that common sense prevailed," Kelly told The Dundalk Democrat. "These players are at the forefront of what we are trying to do as a county and they are at the forefront of what they are trying to do with their clubs.

"For me, it's about protecting players. Not from an injury - as they can get an injury training with us in Darver - but about managing their workload.

"We didn't train at the weekend. I gave them the weekend off. So it's not a case of 'oh, they're not playing with their clubs but they are going to be in Darver running around the fields training like frig'. That was not the case at all."