Kilkenny clubs unite over boundary issues 16 March 2017





Kilkenny's Mark Bergin against Waterford.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Kilkenny's Mark Bergin against Waterford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Kilkenny GAA clubs have let their feelings known over the Government’s proposal to move the county’s boundary lines.

As part of the National Planning Framework, there are plans to restructure the boundary between Kilkenny and Waterford.

This could have an adverse effect for GAA clubs in the area concerned and the Kilkenny People reports that over 2,000 submissions have been gathered from clubs in the county.

Kilkenny County Board chairman Ned Quinn was thrilled by the response to the petition which he feels shows how strongly clubs feel about the proposal.

“The GAA has played its part,” said Quinn, while County Board secretary Jimmy Walsh added: “If every other organisation did the same we would have hundreds of thousands of submissions.”