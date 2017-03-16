System should have been changed for everyone, says Micko 16 March 2017





Kevin O'Brien and Mick O'Dwyer celebrate.

Kerry legend Mick O’Dwyer says he’s not a fan of the new ‘Super 8’ format which was passed at Congress last month.

Next year will see the All-Ireland football quarter-finals being replaced by a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group moving into the semi-finals, and O’Dywer – the most successful manager in Gaelic football history – feels the change will not benefit “weaker” counties.

"If the system was going to be changed, it should have been changed for everyone," the Waterville man told the Irish Independent.

"I have always been a great believer in trying new things but this does nothing other than create some extra games for eight counties. We know who the bulk of them will be most years so what's in it for the weaker counties? They are the ones that need to be helped."

He added: "League is League and Championship is Championship but now we have a small league to decide who gets to the semi-finals. I don't like it.

"On top of that, it will make it much harder for counties outside the top few to get to the semi-finals. It was great to see Tipperary there last year. Fermanagh and Wexford got there over the years too but it will be much harder for counties like that from next year on.

"I just cannot figure how it was decided that the only change the Championship needed was more games for some teams. What about the rest?”