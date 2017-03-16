McKaigue: Pressure is off Slaughtneil 16 March 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan. Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue.©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan.

Slaughtneil star Chrissy McKaigue reckons the club’s victorious camogie side have helped to take pressure off the footballers heading into tomorrow’s All-Ireland club SFC final against Dr Crokes.

The Derry club celebrated their first All-Ireland camogie success last Sunday week after defeating Galway’s Sarsfields at Croke Park and dual star McKaigue feels that the win has helped to settle nerves a bit following the hurlers defeat to Dublin’s Cuala last month, which killed off their treble hopes.

“You know, oddly, the pressure is off,” McKaigue is quoted saying in today’s Irish Examiner.

“Imagine (the camogie team) had been beaten, then all the pressure is on the football to win something. The amount of people that would have come out of the stadium that day and said: ‘Ah Chrissy, the pressure is on you now’.

“No, the pressure is off, to a certain extent. We still have to try and go out and win the game against Dr Crokes, but I think it’s a lot better for the camogie girls to have won.”

Throw-in for tomorrow’s All-Ireland club SFC final at Croke Park is at 5pm.