Midlanders desperate for points 16 March 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton.

Longford manager Denis Connerton has stressed that Sunday’s clash against Sligo is a must-win game for his charges.

The Midlanders host the Connacht side at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park knowing that a defeat would leave them in a dogfight to avoid relegation.

And Connerton states in the Longford Leader that the aim was always to take it one game at a time.

“From the outset we always said we would take it one game at a time. Three fixtures are after going away from us and we need a win against Sligo on Sunday,” said Connerton.

“We will be going all out to produce a good display in that game to get a result, helped by the home support who will hopefully turn out in big numbers.

“It is a very vital game for us and there is no hiding that fact. We have to get the best out of the players and put in a performance against Sligo in the quest to collect two valuable points.”