Cunniffe blasts rule change 16 March 2017





Leitrim hurling manager Martin Cunniffe Leitrim hurling manager Martin Cunniffe

Leitrim manager Martin Cunniffe has condemned the decision at Congress to reduce the numbers of players eligible for ‘weaker counties’ from five to three.

The rule is set to be implemented from next year and Cunniffe believes it will be detrimental to Leitrim’s chances of progression.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer, he said: “The motion came from Longford funnily enough, above all counties. When they won the Lory Meagher a few years ago, they used the full compliment of players.

“The lads coming in makes a bit of a difference because the lads look up to them and it is a big help to the likes of us here in Leitrim.

“Dave McGovern is playing under the parentage rule, but the other lads would be a huge loss to us when they have to cut it down to three but that’s the way it goes, we have to put up with it. I can’t understand why it came from Longford.”