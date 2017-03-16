Kearns hails squad 16 March 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.

Having a strong panel is vital to a team’s progress, according to Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Having safely secured the first hurdle of a four game in four weeks saga, Kearns stressed to the Tipperary Star that they need everyone available to them.

And the Kerry native added that they were trying to strengthen the squad even further all the time.

“We have a strong panel and we are building the panel all the time,” said Kearns.

“We need that and we knew that after last year. We are getting stronger and we will need everybody.”

Tipp defeated Longford last Saturday evening to keep their promotion hopes alive as they prepare to face Offaly (away) this weekend, before hosting Louth the following week (March 26th) and finishing their campaign away to Armagh on Sunday, April 2nd.