Ulster U21FC: Tyrone and Donegal must meet again 15 March 2017





Tyrone's Liam Rafferty and Jamie Brennan of Donegal.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Tyrone's Liam Rafferty and Jamie Brennan of Donegal.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Tyrone and Donegal shared 28 points in an enthralling Ulster U21 quarter-final at Omagh tonight.

A sweetly-struck Lee Brennan ‘45’ at the end of extra time secured the hosts a replay at Ballybofey next week on a night when the neighbouring counties found themselves on level terms on no fewer than ten occasions.

A point from Donegal’s Michael Langan made it 0-11 each at the end of normal time and there were three further exchanges of points during extra time, with Langan, Stephen McBrearty and Eoghan Ban Gallagher respectively all edging Declan Bonner’s side in front only for Michael O’Neill, David Mulgrew and ultimately Brennan to reply. Brennan and Mulgrew notched three points apiece,

The visitors registered 14 wides during normal time but led by the odd point from nine at the short whistle. Points from Langan (2) and Tony McCleneghan saw them edge ahead by 0-10 to 0-9 late on, only for Johnny Harkin and Brennan to reply. Top scorer Langan (0-6) forced extra time and, in the end, a draw was the fairest outcome as neither side deserved to lose.

Nine different Tyrone men registered, and six from Donegal, in a game that would have made for a worthy provincial decider. Instead, one of these sides won’t make it to the last four of the final Ulster U21 football championship.

The replay has been pencilled in for next Wednesday night at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Tyrone - B Gallon; N Kelly, P Teague, C Shields; L Rafferty (0-1), M McKernan, F Meenagh (0-1); B O’Donnell, R Loughran; M O’Neill (0-2), D Mulgrew (0-3), N Donnelly (0-1); L Brennan (0-3, 1f, 1'45), B Kennedy, P Donaghy (0-1). Subs: C McLernon (0-1) for B Kennedy, J Harkin (0-1) for B O’Donnell, E McNabb for P Donaghy, E Murray for L Rafferty, R Coleman for R Loughran (BC), C McGlinchey for M O’Neill, J McGlone for N Donnelly.

Donegal - D Rodgers; C Morrison, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher (0-1); B McCole, D O Baoill (0-1), C Kelly; C McGonagle, T McClenaghan (0-1); C McLaughlin, M Langan (0-6, 3f, 1'45), M Carroll; A Neely (0-2, 1f), J Brennan, S McBrearty (0-3, 2f). Subs: E O’Donnell for C McLaughlin, C Mulligan for A Neely, R Carr for C McGonagle, N Friel for R Carr, D Monagle for C Mulligan, C Mulligan for J Brennan, D Gallagher for C Kelly, R Carr for M Langan.

Referee - C Branagan.