Ulster U21FC: Loye Armagh's hero as Down bow out 15 March 2017





Down's Tiarnan Rushe and Paul Quinn of Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Down's Tiarnan Rushe and Paul Quinn of Armagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Shea Loye (2-7) struck two late goals as Armagh claimed a 2-13 to 0-12 victory over neighbours Down at the Athletic Grounds.

The Orchard County had led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the break but, after conceding five points on the spin, had to come from behind powerfully in the last quarter to advance to the last four in the province.

Tiarnan Rushe and Ronan Millar hit the first two scores for the visitors but Loye replied with a brace of frees before Rushe and Caolan McConville swapped points. Three more points from Loye and one from Ben Creely saw the winners move four clear.

But the visitors led by two late on after Pearse Og McCrickard made it 0-11 to 0-9... Millar (2) and McCrickard hit three in a row to tie the scores up at 0-8 apiece before Ryan Trainor and Millar made it five successive Mourne scores as Down led by 0-10 to 0-8.

When McCrickard cancelled out a Tom O'Kane effort it looked like Down would progress but Steven Morris reduced the arrears and Loye netted his first goal in the 55th minute as the lead dramatically changed hands.

Substitute Shea Hoey made it 1-11 to 0-11 and Loye pointed twice either side of a Millar point before slotting his second three-pointer deep into injury time.