Ulster U21FC: drama aplenty as Derry defeat Farney 15 March 2017





Derry's Ben McKinless.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Derry's Ben McKinless.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

There was no shortage of excitement at Inniskeen tonight as Derry inflicted a 3-10 to 1-11 defeat on Monaghan.

Victors over Antrim in the preliminary round last week, the hosts started brightly with quickfire points from Michael Bannigan (free), David Garland and Padraig Finnan but James Donaghy's 19th-minute goal tied the scores up, 1-1 to 0-4, and the visitors led by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break.

The next four points were shared before Ben McKinless brilliantly saved a Garland penalty but the holders were nonetheless level by the 44th minute after a run of points from Fergal Hanratty and David McAllister (2), 0-10 to 1-7.

The hosts had Barry Kerr sent off ten minutes from the end, shortly after Derry plundered their second goal of the night, and Tiernan Flanagan immediately netted the score that made it 3-7 to 0-10 after 51 minutes.

McAllister found the net from a second Monaghan penalty but it was the Oak Leaf County who took their place in the last four in the province.