Ulster U21FC: Breffni batter Ernemen 15 March 2017





Cavan's Caoimhin O'Reilly in action against Meath.

Classy Cavan came away from Brewster Park tonight with a resounding 2-19 to 0-4 victory over Fermanagh.

Second-half substitutes Conor Smith and Peter Corrigan netted the goals in the 49th and 62nd minutes respectively, but those scores only served to put icing on the cake as the visitors eased through to the last four in the race to win the last-ever provincial crown at this level.

Niall Lynch's charges were absolutely sensational tonight. They fired over eight of the first nine points and led by ten points to three at the interval.

Caoimhin O'Reilly's brace set the tone and points followed from Ryan Connolly (2), Matthew McKenna, O'Reilly again and Bryan Magee before the hosts grabbed their first point via Connor McAuley.

O'Reilly and Keelan Kelly traded points and Connolly claimed another brace before Fermanagh’s McAuley knocked over the final score of a one-sided first half.

If the opening period was a procession, the second was a waltz in the park as the rampant away team hit their hosts for 2-9 to a solitary point to prevail by a whopping 21 points.

The winners struck the first seven points after the resumption via Pierce Smith, O'Reilly (3), full forward Magee (2) and substitute Rhys Clarke as a Fermanagh challenge failed to materialise.