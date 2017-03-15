Munster U21FC: Hurley helps Rebels avoid Treaty ambush 15 March 2017





Cork's Michael Hurley.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Cork's Michael Hurley.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Michael Hurley came off the bench to help Cork to a 2-10 to 0-10 victory over lively Limerick at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Senior ace Hurley was the star of the show, thumping over three classy points and also adding the sealing goal at the death as the holders secured a provincial final date with neighbours Kerry (victors over Waterford tonight) at this same venue in 14 days.

Seeking to reach their first provincial final in this grade since 2005, Declan Brouder’s brave underdogs delivered a superb first-half display to deservedly lead by two points at the short whistle, 0-9 to 1-4.

Buoyed by their thrilling extra-time victory over Tipperary last week, the visitors hit the ground running and clipped over a couple of points through Hugh Bourke and Kieran Daly inside the opening minute. They were rocked by a first Rebels major from Michael Dineen in the fourth minute, but duly kicked on to establish a 0-6 to 1-2 advantage after 17.

Brian Donovan equalised and Brian Coakley edged the Leesiders in front before Bourke (2) and Donovan left two between the teams at the end of the opening quarter; Coakley’s free produced Cork’s second point of the night.

Still leading by two, the Treaty County were awarded a penalty before the break but home goalkeeper Ross Donovan pulled off an important stop from AJ O'Connor four minutes from the short whistle.

Richard Hayes and Bourke added to the Treaty tally before the break, with major-impact substitute Hurley and Gary Murphy on target for the Rebels in between.

Coakley and Stephen Sherlock (free) had the hosts quickly back on terms when the action resumed and Coakley’s next point was cancelled out by Bourke, but Sherlock restored the Rebels’ lead and they were two to the good with eight minutes to play, 1-9 to 0-10.

Match-winner Hurley stuck over the winners’ ninth point and pounced again to leave a goal between them; his devastating cameo was completed in style when he added the winners' second major before the end.

Cork - R Donovan; S Daly, J Mullins, S Wilson; J O’Riordan, A Browne, C Kiely; K Flahive, S O’Leary; B Coakley (0-4, 2f), S Powter, D Meaney; G Murphy (0-1), M O Duinnin (1-0), S Sherlock (0-2, 1f). Subs: M Hurley (1-3) for D Meaney, S O’Donoghue for S O’Leary, L O’Donovan for M O Duinnin, S O’Donovan for S Sherlock, M Buckley for B Coakley.

Limerick - R Hayes (0-1f); E Sheehy, M Donovan, D Connolly; R Childs, C Flanagan, B Fanning; J Liston, T Childs; P De Brun, S Murphy, B Donovan (0-2); K Daly (0-1), A J O’Connor (0-1), H Bourke (0-5f). Subs: S Stack for P De Brun, M Connolly for A J O’Connor, S Brosnan for C Flanagan.

Referee - R Hickey.