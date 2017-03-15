Munster U21FC: Kingdom stroll past Na Deise 15 March 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Kerry's Killian Spillane and Stephen Ryan of Waterford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Kerry are through to the 2017 Munster U21 football championship final following a routine 1-18 to 0-7 victory over Waterford in Dungarvan.

The win sees Jack O’Connor’s team seal their place in the last-ever provincial decider at this level, wherein they will face holders Cork (who saw off Limerick tonight) at Pairc Ui Rinn in a fortnight’s time.

As expected, the first half was a procession and the victors – benefiting from their run-out against Clare seven days ago – eased into a commanding fourteen-point interval lead, 1-12 to 0-1.

A David Looby free opened Na Deise’s account in the 13th minute but by then the Kingdom had already reeled off six scores, with Killian Spillane, Andrew Barry, Cathal Bambury and Matthew Flaherty all on target. Full forward Spillane was on hand to make it 0-7 to 0-1 with a quarter of the match played and Bambury quickly made it eight.

Sean O’Shea tagged on a point before Bambury's 23rd-minute goal made it 1-9 to 0-1. Tom O’Sullivan and Spillane slotted the next two points as the All-Ireland favourites cantered to the half-time whistle.

O’Shea resumed the Kerry scoring within seconds of the restart and Looby hit his second for the losers before Conor Gleeson replied to Kerry’s 14th point.

With a place in the provincial final assured, the Kingdom understandably took both feet off the gas and the remainder of the match was mere shadow boxing as the visitors moved within an hour of winning the last-ever Munster U21 football championship, with Spillane registering their last score of the night.

Kerry - S Ryan; T L O’Sullivan, J Foley, B Sugrue; J Morgan, T O’Sullivan (0-2), C Coffey; A Barry (0-1), B O’Sullivan; B O Seanachain, S O’Shea (0-3, 1f), M Flaherty (0-1); L O’Donoghue (0-1), K Spillane (0-6, 0-3f), C Bambury (1-4). Subs: I Parker for S O’Shea, B O Beaglaoich for T O’Sullivan, R O Se for A Barry, D O’Brien for B Sugrue, B Barrett for M Flaherty, G O’Sullivan for J Foley.

Waterford - K Dwane; C McCarthy, S Ryan, M Cronin; D O’Cathasaigh, S Kelly, E O’Halloran (0-1); D Guiry, C Curran; C Murray (0-1), M Sweeney, D Looby (0-3, 2f, 1'45); J Allen (0-1f), C Gleeson (0-1), C Browne. Subs: C O’Neill for S Ryan (BC), D Fitzgerald for M Sweeney, J Mulcahy for C Browne.

Referee - S Lonergan.