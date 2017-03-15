Team news: Breffni U21 XV for local derby clash 15 March 2017





Cavan's Thomas Galligan with Donie Ryan Meath during the Hastings Cup game at Dunganny Cavan's Thomas Galligan with Donie Ryan Meath during the Hastings Cup game at Dunganny

Cavan boss Niall Lynch has named his starting fifteen ahead of tonight's Ulster U21FC quarter-final clash against neighbours Fermanagh in Enniskillen (throw-in 8pm).

The Breffni men can call on a host of players from last year's squad such as goalkeeper Liam Brady, full-back Donal Monahan, midfield pair Thomas Galligan and Cormac Daly and wing-forwards Pierce Smith and Matthew McKenna.

Cavan (U21FC v Fermanagh): Liam Brady; Micheal Smart, Donal Monahan, Luke Fortune; Sean O’Connor, Eoin Sommerville, David Wilson; Thomas Galligan, Cormac Daly; Pierce Smith, Thomas Edward Donohoe, Matthew McKenna; Caoimhin O’Reilly, Bryan Magee, Ryan Connolly.