Schools: Our Lady's and St Kieran's set up final date 15 March 2017





St Kieran's College players huddle.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. St Kieran's College players huddle.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Our Lady's Templemore stand between St Kieran's College and a Croke Cup four-in-a-row.



The Tipperary school booked their final ticket courtesy of a 0-24 to 2-15 last four victory over Kilkenny CBS this afternoon at O'Moore Park.

Brian McGrath hit nine points for the winners while five first-half points from Andrew Ormonde also laid the foundations for their three point victory.

Joe Sheehan and goalkeeper Ben Maher netted the goals for Kilkenny CBS.

Meanwhile, holders St Kieran's College experienced little difficulty in disposing of the challenge of St Brigid's, Loughrea by 3-19 to 1-9 in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Captain Adrian Mullen, once again, led by example with a return of 2-9 and the game was effectively over as a contest a the halfway stage as the famed Kilkenny nursery held a 1-14 to 0-3 advantage.

St Kieran's will bid to maintain their vice-like grip on the silverware when they take on Our Lady's Templemore in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools SH 'A' final which is scheduled to be played on Saturday week.