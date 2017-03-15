Video: From China to Ballyhaunis... 15 March 2017





©Jerome Quinn Media. GMIT Galway's All Ireland winning goalkeeper Rosa Kelly.©Jerome Quinn Media.

From China to Ballyhaunis via Ardara, meet GMIT Galway's new All Ireland winning goalkeeper Rosa Kelly.

Adopted at just eight months old, Rosa has lived in Donegal since then and played a key role in winning the Lagan Cup with her college at the weekend in Mayo.

‘It's kind of odd getting a Chinese goalkeeper in Donegal but there's more different nationalities now and it's better to see more of a diversity’, says Rosa.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Ladies HEC.