Team news: McStay unveils his starting 15 15 March 2017





Roscommon's Ultan Harney celebrates with supporters.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Roscommon's Ultan Harney celebrates with supporters.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

The Roscommon team for Sunday's Allianz FL Division 1 clash with Monaghan shows a number of changes from the defeat to Kerry last day out.

Thomas Featherston returns to the number 3 jersey while Gary Patterson is included in the half-back line at the expense of the suspended John McManus.

Thomas Corcoran of the Strokestown club will start at midfield alongside Tulsk’s Tadhg O'Rourke.

The options available to manager Kevin McStay from the bench, meanwhile, have been bolstered by the return of Ultan Harney and Cathal Compton who have both missed recent games due to injury.

Roscommon (Allianz FL v Monaghan) – Darren O'Malley; Sean McDermott, Thomas Featherston, Niall McInerney; Gary Patterson, Sean Mullooly, David Murray; Tom Corcoran, Tadgh O'Rourke; Fintan Cregg, Conor Devaney, Enda Smith; Ciarain Murtagh, Donie Smith, Cian Connolly. Subs: Colm Lavin, Paddy Brogan, Ciaran Cafferkey, Cathal Compton, Ultan Harney, Shane Killoran, Niall Kilroy, Fergal Lennon, Brian Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh, Ronan Stack.