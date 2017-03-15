Team news: No changes for Tribe

15 March 2017

Galway's Paul Conroy, Fiontan O'Curraoin, Michael Lundy, Johnny Duane, Sean Denvir, Liam Silke and Damien Comer.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kevin Walsh has named his Galway team for the Allianz FL Division 2 visit of Derry to Tuam Stadium this Sunday (2pm).

The Tribesmen lost their unbeaten record last time out against Meath and Walsh has given the same 15 players the chance to redeem themselves.

The injured Damien Comer is, once again, absent from the forward unit.

Galway (Allianz FL v Derry) – Ruairi Lavelle; Declan Kyne, David Walsh, Cathal Sweeney; Gary O'Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Liam Silke; Paul Conroy, Fiontan O Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Michael Daly, Eamon Brannigan; Shane Walsh, Barry McHugh, Michael Lundy.




