Kelly 'feels' for players

Eamonn Kelly.

Another heavy defeat doesn’t reflect the effort the Laois players are putting in, according to their manager Eamonn Kelly.

Limerick trounced the O’Moore County which was the second heavy defeat in a row for Kelly’s charges.

The Laois manager admitted to the Leinster Express that the defeat was hard to take as he knows the effort that the players are putting in.

“Six goals and in excess of thirty points is just hard in the lads, we have a lot of young guys and we’re short on strength in depth, with the lads we have out injured, and I just hope these guys stick with it,” said Kelly.

“There was a lot of nineteen year old guys that went in and I would hope they would learn from this, but we have to stop conceding the way we are conceding.

“They are trying, every night we come to training these lads give you everything they have. I don’t enjoy taking defeats like that. I’m at this four or five years, these are the most honest, genuine bunch of guys I’ve ever worked with, and I just feel for them for the defeats we’re taking.”