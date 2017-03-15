Down's McGovern a doubt for Kildare date

15 March 2017

Down's Gerard McGovern.
©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Down are sweating over the fitness of full-back Gerard McGovern ahead of this weekend's Allianz FL Division 2 clash with Kildare.

The Mourne County will be aiming to make it three wins on the bounce when they take to the Pairc Esler field on Saturday evening.

But The Irish News reports that their chances could be undermined by the possible absence of the Burren clubman who was forced off at half-time of the round 3 win over Derry after picking up a heavy knock.




