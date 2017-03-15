Flynn has appendix removed

15 March 2017

Kildare's Neil Flynn.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kildare forward Neil Flynn looks set to miss the remainder of the league after he had his appendix removed.

The talented forward has been in excellent form during the campaign so far and has played his part in the Lilywhites push for promotion.

Flynn is the county’s top scorer in the league, but he is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Remarkably, he is the second member of the squad to have his appendix removed this season as Emmet Bolton was hospitalised at Christmas with the same issue.

Kildare take on Down at Pairc Esler on Saturday evening and also missing for that clash is Ben McCormack who has a hamstring strain.




