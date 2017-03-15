Quaid calls for change 15 March 2017





Kildare manager Joe Quaid believes that GAA authorities need to look at the hurling fixtures.

Quaid was speaking to the Leinster Leader after his side had drawn against Carlow in their NHL 2A clash last Sunday.

The ex-Limerick goalkeeper is adamant that the current hurling fixtures schedule is of no benefit to either players or management teams.

“The season is so compact, you have three Walsh Cup matches, a break of a week and then back in for five matches in seven or eight weeks,” said Quaid.

“Then we have a break after the London game in two weeks time, off for four weeks and then back in for the Christy Ring, where you will have to play five matches in seven weeks to win it.

“It’s not helping guys to get game time; every match is important and every match you have to win. It’s very hard to get challenge matches in the middle of that. They (GAA) are on about player burnout, but they would seriously want to have a look at the fixtures.”