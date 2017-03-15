Time of the essence for Waterford U21 manager

15 March 2017

General view of Waterford football.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Having been just appointed as Waterford under-21 football manager in January, Tom Flynn has had little time to prepare his squad.

Whatever work has been done will have to do The Nire clubman who guides his charges into Munster championship action tonight (Wednesday) against Kerry.

Waterford have home advantage, but they will be huge underdogs against a Kerry side that already have a championship game under their belt, having defeated Clare last week.

Flynn knows that his charges are up against it, but he told the Waterford News & Star that his charges must play to their strengths.

“I don’t know if we will have the same fitness level. We’ve only had three weeks and we’re trying to do a lot of ball work,” said Flynn.

“The lads haven’t a whole lot of football done previously so we can’t do anything fitness wise. That’s where we are.

“I’d say we’ll be a small bit stronger than them which is surprising. We’re a big team. Hopefully, we can develop a game where we can bring them into close contact.”




