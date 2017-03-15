Barron to miss Clare clash 15 March 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Waterford's Jamie Barron with Lester Ryan of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Waterford will have to plan without midfielder Jamie Barron for their must win clash against Clare on Sunday week.

Nothing only a win will see Waterford through to the NHL quarterfinals, but they will have to do so without the injured Barron.

The Fourmilewater clubman was forced off with a rib injury after just 14 minutes of their defeat to Cork last Sunday.

He is now expected to be ruled out of action for three to four weeks, which could end his participation in the league.

There was better news for Brian O’Halloran who needed treatment on the field during the latter stages of the Cork game, as the defender will be fit to face Clare at Cusack Park.

Two men that won’t be returning from injury for that clash are Philip Mahony and Darragh Fives, both of whom are a number of weeks away from full fitness.