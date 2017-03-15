Slaughtneil 'keeper hasn't conceded a goal in 17-months 15 March 2017





Slaughtneil's Antoin McMullan celebrates.

Slaughtneil's Antoin McMullan celebrates.

by Orla Bannon



Slaughtneil goalkeeper Antoin McMullan won't mind if his remarkable run of clean sheets comes to an end on St Patrick's Day – so long as the team are crowned AIB All-Ireland club champions.

The 27-year-old hasn't conceded a goal in championship football since 1 November 2015, Monaghan's Darren Hughes was the last man to beat him in Scotstown's Ulster club quarter-final victory at Clones.

The longer McMullan goes without leaking a goal, the closer he is to letting one in, and his record will be put to a severe test in Friday's final against Dr Crokes forwards Daithi Casey, Kieran O'Leary and Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

“I know Crokes are a great outfit and have scored a lot of goals in their campaign so far, so we'll be doing quite well to keep a clean sheet this time.

“Croke Park is quite a wide, big open pitch that suits an expansive brand of football, so there's every chance they could score a goal – but we don't care about records. We just want to win.

“If we concede a goal on St Patrick's day it's not the end of the world.

“Records are something maybe to look back on in 20 or 30 years time when your playing days are over.

“Right now it doesn't concern any of us as players or management. We just want to concentrate on a good performance.”

Having lost the All-Ireland club senior football final in 2015 to Corofin, who got thrashed by Dr Crokes in last month's semi-final, McMullan admitted he never expected to get back to Croke Park.

To be facing possibly the greatest forward ever to play the game in Colm Cooper is an experience he expects will be “quite surreal”.

“Colm has been the face of the GAA for the past decade.

“You could be driving through Dublin and see his face on billboards.

“You want to be playing against the best players in the best stadia. We're going to enjoy it as best we can and keep the emotion out of it.

“When we were beaten in 2015 it was a very tough one to take. It hurt for a long time.

“It is so hard to get there and thought we'd never get back, and that was probably the most disappointing aspect of it, knowing that you're maybe 10 championship games away from getting there.

“The first time you're there there are a lot of nerves, which hopefully won't be the case this time.”