Video: Class from Cuala

15 March 2017

Mark Schutte and young Cuala fans with the Dublin SHC silverware at Parnell Park.

Ahead of Friday’s All-Ireland Club SHC final, AIG has released a video to mark Cuala's achievement in becoming the first ever Dublin side to reach the St. Patrick's Day showpiece.

There will be many match previews on the game this week, but this video looks much deeper than that. It features contributions from club servants who have been fighting to keep the show on the road when the times were tough, and numbers were at an all time low. 

Club members also reflected on local legends who won't be there this weekend, like club founder Tom Holden, John Hennessy, who with this year's team until his passing late last year, Pete Dunne, who sadly died last week, and Dublin GAA legend, Mick Holden.




