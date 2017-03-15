Bonnar glad to be still in the hunt 15 March 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar believes that Marty Kavanagh’s late point against Kildare could be crucial to their promotion chances.

The Barrowsiders are still in the hunt for promotion thanks to Kavanagh’s late ’65 that earned them a draw against Kildare at Newbridge last Sunday.

Antrim lead the way in the table with Carlow second and Kildare third as we head into the last round of game's next Sunday week.

And Bonnar stressed to the Carlow Nationalist that it was important to maintain their own destiny.

“Marty putting that point over the bar in the fourth minute of injury time gave us a draw and keeps us in the driving seat,” said Bonnar.

He added: “I am delighted we came back and went a point up. That was great character from the lads. I have to commend them for that but that is only a step further. We need to get a result from our last game.”