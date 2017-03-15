Team news: Erne U21s to face Cavan 15 March 2017





St Patrick's, Cavan joint-captains Cian McManus and Pierce Smith lift the MacRory Cup in 2015.

Fermenagh have named their side ahead of tonight's Ulster U21FC quarter-final against neighbours Cavan at Brewster Park.

Teemore Shamrocks defender Cian McManus, who captained St Patrick's, Cavan to their first MacRory Cup success in 43 years in 2015, is the only U21 player on the county's panel as the Erne men welcome their neighbours to Enniskillen (throw-in 8pm).

Fermanagh (Ulster U21FC v Cavan): Jack Kelly; Ben Daly, Rory McCaffrey, Conor Carney; Cian McManus, Michael Og McGarrigle, Danny Leonard; Niall Clarke, Damhan Sanderson; Keelan Kelly, Connor McAuley, Conor McShea; James Toye, David Teague, Conor McGee.

Subs: TJ McMulkin, Aaron Burke, Daire O'Cathain, Eamon Drumm, James McCaffrey, Lee Jones, Michael Maguire, Michael Jordan, Tiarnan Bogue.