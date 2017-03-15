'We're in a good place' 15 March 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Sligo manager Niall Carew.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo manager Niall Carew believes its all to play for in the remainder of the NFL Division Three campaign.

Currently sitting in fourth position, Sligo are still in with a chance of promotion as they prepare to face Longford this Sunday.

And Carew believes that they still have a great chance of gaining promotion with games against Offaly and Louth to follow after this weekend.

“We’re in a good place going into Sunday and we are where we want to be,” Carew told the Sligo Champion.

“Saying that, we know that it’s going to be a big ask and it’s very doable for us. Look, we think we are going well and we’ll be going down to Longford hoping for a result.”

