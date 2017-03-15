"I don't think either team will be playing primarily to equal or stop a record" 15 March 2017





Kerry's Jack O'Shea and Robbie Kelleher of Dublin.

There is an intriguing sub-plot to the Dublin versus Kerry Division 1 fixture this weekend.

A win or draw for the team in sky blue would see them emulate the achievement of the four-in-a-row All-Ireland winning Kerry team which holds the record for the longest league and championship unbeaten run.

That famed Kerry team went 34 games without defeat from 1929 to 1932 so will that be an extra motivating factor for Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his players going into the game? Jack O'Shea doesn't think so.

“Do these things mean anything?” the Kerry midfield legend asked in an interview with The Irish Independent.

“I don't know. It would be nice obviously for the Dublin team to create it, they're consistently good, they're playing well. Kerry people would get some satisfaction from stopping it maybe.

“But this is a different ball-game, different times, different players, just a different game. Winning a match will be a priority for both teams leaving the dressing-room, records are there to be consulted afterwards.

“I don't think either team will be playing primarily to equal or stop a record.”