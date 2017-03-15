Former Offaly star links up with Wicklow 15 March 2017





Michael Verney in action for Offaly against Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Michael Verney in action for Offaly against Kilkenny.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy has revealed that former Offaly hurler Michael Verney is part of the squad for the coming year.

Verney has yet to make an appearance for the Garden County, but he has been training with the side for the last couple of months.

The Irish Independent journalist is a big addition to the high flying Wicklow hurlers who look set to battle out the NHL Division 2B league final against Meath.

“Michael approached us, he introduced himself, he has relations there in Wicklow town, he hasn’t played any hurling since the Offaly county final,” Murphy told the Wicklow People.

“He made the 26-man panel last week, but that’s not to say he will make it the next day.”

