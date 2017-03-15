Magee has faith 15 March 2017





Wicklow manager Johnny Magee talks to his players.

A win over Westmeath on Sunday would show Wicklow footballers just what they are capable of, according to their manager Johnny Magee.

The Garden County travel to Mullingar this weekend to take on a side that sit second in the Division Four table.

And despite only picking up two points in the campaign so far, Magee is confident that his charges can take points off the unbeaten Midlanders.

“It’s a difficult game for us,” Magee told the Wicklow People. “They’ve played in the last two Leinster finals and they’ve some very good footballers and they’re capable of putting it up to the top teams.

“But we showed against Wexford that we are well capable of putting it up to the stronger teams in this division and we need to apply ourselves and build on that performance and bring the same work rate, the same intensity on Sunday. Then we have a great chance of getting the win.”