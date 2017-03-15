Dubs to call on Brogan? 15 March 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Bernard Brogan with manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Bernard Brogan could come into the reckoning for Dublin's eagerly anticipated Division 1 trip to Tralee on Saturday night.

The four time All-Star has yet to feature in the sky blue jersey this year but his St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh club manager Paul Curran thinks he may feature against the Kingdom.

“Bernard has been playing with us for the last couple of weeks,” Curran revealed to The Irish Daily Star.

“He has had game time with us and looks fresh and fit.

“I expect to see him back with Dublin very shortly and wouldn't be surprised if we see some of him on Saturday against Kerry.”