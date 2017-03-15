Cribbin has one priority 15 March 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Promotion from Division Four is Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin’s only goal at the moment.

The Lake County currently lie in second place in the table as they prepare to entertain Wicklow at Cusack Park on Sunday.

A win over the Garden County will strengthen their grip on one of the promotion places and Cribbin stressed to the Westmeath Independent that was all that matters for the time being.

“I have to say that the players are working extremely hard and are getting results on the board,” said Cribbin.

“Okay, we drew the opening match against Carlow but the reaction has been very good. We have a bit of momentum. There are things we could be doing better, like we would prefer to be defending a bit better and conceding less.”

He added: “Longer-term, of course, we will return to getting a bit more solid in defence. But for the moment promotion is the only goal and we are in a fairly decent position in that regard.”