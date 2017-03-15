McGrath turns attention to U21s 15 March 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath will focus on the county’s under-21 clash with Cavan at Brewster Park this evening (Wednesday).

The Erne County take on their neighbours in the Ulster football championship quarterfinal and McGrath is bidding to guide the side safely through to the semi-finals.

The Down native could be forgiven for having one eye on Sunday’s must win league match against Clare, but he is looking no further than tonight’s game at the moment.

“We have a number of players who are talented and overall the panel have worked with terrific commitment and honesty since preparation began,” McGrath told the Fermanagh Herald.

“Of course we are fully conscious of the task that awaits us against a county who have had a lot of success at this level in the recent past and presumably will be coming to Brewster Park with a lot of optimism.”