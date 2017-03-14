Team news: Limerick unveil starting fifteen
14 March 2017
A large crowd watch the Allianz HL clash between Cork and Clare at Pairc Ui Rinn.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
The Limerick U21 football team has been announced ahead of their Munster semi-final with Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn tomorrow evening.
Limerick (U21 v Cork): Richard Hayes; David Connolly, Jim Liston, Edward Sheehy; Robert Childs, Michael Donovan, Cormac Flanagan; Brian Fanning, Tommie Childs; Sean Murphy, AJ O Connor, Padraig De Brún; Kieran Daly, Brian Donovan, Hugh Bourke.
Throw in is at 7:30pm.