Team news: Limerick unveil starting fifteen 14 March 2017





The Limerick U21 football team has been announced ahead of their Munster semi-final with Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn tomorrow evening.

Limerick (U21 v Cork): Richard Hayes; David Connolly, Jim Liston, Edward Sheehy; Robert Childs, Michael Donovan, Cormac Flanagan; Brian Fanning, Tommie Childs; Sean Murphy, AJ O Connor, Padraig De Brún; Kieran Daly, Brian Donovan, Hugh Bourke.

Throw in is at 7:30pm.