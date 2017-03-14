Team news: one change (and a reshuffle) for Laois 14 March 2017





Paul Doyle's award winning picture of Netwatch Cullen Park. Paul Doyle's award winning picture of Netwatch Cullen Park.

Laois manager Gary Kavanagh makes one change in personnel to his team for Wednesday’s Leinster U21 FC semi-final against Offaly.

Liam Knowles comes into the team in place of Darragh Connolly, who was sent off during last week’s win over Louth.

Stradbally clubman Knowles is named at corner back for the game at Dr Cullen Park, with Trevor Collins shifting out to wing back and Daniel O Reilly in turn to centrefield, where he will partner Danny Luttrell in Connolly’s absence.

Laois (Leinster U21FC V Offaly): Aaron Cooney; James Kelly, Shane Nerney, Liam Knowles; Patrick O'Sullivan, Eoin Buggie, Trevor Collins; Daniel O'Reilly, Danny Luttrell; Darragh Connolly, Brian Daly, Conor Whelehan; Colm Murphy, Sean Moore, Brian Byrne.